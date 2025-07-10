Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Millie In 'Freaks And Geeks' 'Memba Her?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
American actress Sarah Hagan was only 15 years old when she first played Millie -- Lindsay's nerdy neighbor and loyal friend, and the devout Christian -- in the drama series "Freaks and Geeks" back in 1999.

Sarah was part of an ensemble cast including Linda Cardellini as the former Mathletes member who finds her way towards the "freaks," Lindsay, John Francis Daley as the awkward geek who loves comedy and science fiction, Sam and James Franco as the hot bad boy who uses his confidence to cover up his insecurities, Daniel.

Guess what she looks like now in her 40s!

