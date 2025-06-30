Sanka Coffie in 'Cool Runnings' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Douglas Bourne AKA "Doug E. Doug" was in his early 20s when he was cast to play Sanka -- the push cart racing, egg-kissing champion who's funny, loud and laid back -- in the 1993 feel-good sports film "Cool Runnings."

Bourne shared the big screen with John Candy as the former Olympic bobsledder (disqualified for cheating), Irv, Leon Robinson as the motivated, determined to make it to the Olympics dude, Derice and Rawle D. Lewis as the bobsledder who feels pressure from his father, Junior.