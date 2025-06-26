Jaime Sommers in 'The Bionic Woman' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Lindsay Wagner was in her mid-20s when she first started playing Jaime -- the cyber-strengthened and former tennis player who uses her speed and super hearing skills to carry out spy missions -- in the classic '70s television show "The Bionic Woman."
Joining Lindsay on set included Martin E. Brooks as one of Jaime's doctors who created bionic people, Dr. Rudy Wells, Richard Anderson as the Office of Scientific Intelligence boss, Oscar Goldman, and Jennifer Darling as Dr. Goldman's smart secretary, Peggy Callahan.
Wagner first played this iconic role on "The Six Million Dollar Man" -- also in the '70s.