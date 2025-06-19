Guess Who This Spiffy Baby Turned Into!

Before this cute lil' kid in his red vest was producing music bops for Drake and Kendrick Lamar, he was just playing bass guitar for his middle school in St. Louis, Missouri ... and playin' around with his four siblings ...

When he was 13 years old, he started makin' beats and by the time he hit high school, his mom drove him to and from Atlanta, Georgia to meet with peeps in the biz -- He lives in ATL to this day.