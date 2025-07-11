Guess Who This Lil' Star Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Star Turned Into!
Published
Before this cool kid in yellow turned into an actor and dancer, he was just growing up in Costa Rica and San Francisco, and after taking on a dare to audition for his high school's dance team, this talented kid is now a Hollywood star!
He started his career in Los Angeles as a silhouette for the iPod commercial, while also landing backup dancer gigs for Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. His acting career kicked off as Mike Chang in "Glee", however, in most recent years, he's played Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan on "Grey's Anatomy."