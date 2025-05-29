Shermanator in 'American Pie' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Chris Owen was just a teen when he first played Shermanator -- the nerdy red-head and the lasered-in ladies man -- in the romantic comedy "American Pie" back in 1999.

Owen shared the big screen with Jason Biggs as the naive high schooler and virgin who has sex with an apple pie, Jim Levenstein, Seann William Scott as the sexualized jock and partier, Steve Stifler and Alyson Hannigan as the dedicated band geek, Michelle Flaherty.