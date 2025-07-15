Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Lil' Greaser Kid Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Before this cool kid in his leather jacket was playing a silly teenager and pop star, he was just swoopin' his hair back, rough housin' with his 4 siblings -- two of whom are also in the entertainment biz -- and growing up in Denver, Colorado.

In addition to starring on "Austin & Ally," he was on another Disney project where he played a teen hangin' out on a beach. His vocal talents have been showcased with his band "R5." And who doesn't remember him singing Kevin Rudolf and Lil Wayne's "Let It Rock" on "Kidz Bop?!"

Can you guess who he is?

