Guess Who This Lil' Greaser Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid in his leather jacket was playing a silly teenager and pop star, he was just swoopin' his hair back, rough housin' with his 4 siblings -- two of whom are also in the entertainment biz -- and growing up in Denver, Colorado.

In addition to starring on "Austin & Ally," he was on another Disney project where he played a teen hangin' out on a beach. His vocal talents have been showcased with his band "R5." And who doesn't remember him singing Kevin Rudolf and Lil Wayne's "Let It Rock" on "Kidz Bop?!"