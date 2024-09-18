Eric Kirby in 'Jurassic Park III' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Trevor Morgan was only 14 years old when he played Eric Kirby -- the little adventurer who adapted and survived after being lost on dinosaur island -- in the 2001 action-adventure film "Jurassic Park III."

Trevor shared the trilogy film with Sam Neill as the dinosaur expert and scientist, Alan Grant, Téa Leoni as Eric's mom who travels to the island to look for him, Amanda Kirby and William H. Macy as the businessman and Eric's father, Paul Kirby.