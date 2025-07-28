Lizzy in 'The Titanic' 'Memba Her?!

American former actress and model Suzy Amis Cameron was 35 years old when she was cast to play Lizzy -- the caring and protective granddaughter of Rose -- in the 1997 classic romance film "Titanic."

Suzy shared the big screen with some of the greats including Leonardo DiCaprio as the optimistic and poor American seeking to become rich through his journeys, Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as the rich socialite who is seeking freedom from an arranged life, Rose DeWitt Bukater.