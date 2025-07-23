Lindsay Lohan Springs 'Parent Trap' Reunion at 'Freakier Friday' Premiere

Nothing freaky here -- Lindsay Lohan just had herself a 'Parent Trap' reunion at the "Freakier Friday" premiere Tuesday night ... and the pics will give you all the nostalgic feels!

Check it out ... Lindsay, who played identical twins Annie and Hallie in the classic 1998 film, looked like a princess as she posed between Lisa Ann Walter -- who starred as Nick Parker's (Dennis Quaid) housekeeper -- and Elaine Hendrix, who portrayed Meredith Blake, Nick’s easily unlikable fiancée.

As fans know, the movie revolves around the twins discovering each other for the first time at a sleepaway summer camp, and then working their magic to make their separated parents fall for each other again -- and get materialistic Meredith out of the picture.

A few years later, Lindsay took on the role of Anna Coleman in 2003's "Freaky Friday," who finds her world turned upside down as she trades bodies with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The pair reunited on the red carpet as they celebrated the release of the "Freaky Friday" sequel, which finds them swapping bodies again -- with a twist!

Chad Michael Murray also walked the red carpet -- he reprises his role, along with Mark Harmon and Christina Vidal. Elaine also makes an appearance in "Freakier Friday" alongside a long list of newcomers, including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and more.

Lindsay plays a mom for the first time in the sequel, which she said was "personal" now that she's a mom herself.

The former child star welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in July 2023 after about a year of marriage.