Lindsay Lohan Says She's Married to Bader Shammas, Calling Him 'Husband'

Lindsay Lohan could be a married woman ... you'd think that would be clear one way or the other, but it's not.

The 36-year-old posted a message on Instagram Friday, referring to Bader Shammas as her "husband." Her caption ... "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖"

Lindsay told the world last November she was engaged to Shammas ... calling him "My love. My life. My family. My future."

She had talked about doing some kind of destination wedding, but we haven't seen evidence of that, though it's possible it happened under the radar.

Nonetheless ... it seems she's now a married woman, but we've also seen before people have thrown out the "husband" and "wife" terms without actually tying the knot.