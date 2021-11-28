Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is engaged ... and she's over the moon!

LL made the announcement Sunday ... she's going to marry her BF Bader Shammas, and she has receipts to show their love -- a couple of romantic photos.

Lindsay told her nearly 10 mil Insta followers ... "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍"

Lindsay's ex-GF, socialite Courtenay Semel, added her 2 cents .. "the best!!" Lindsay's brother Dakota is clearly down with Bader, posting, "my best friends!!!"

Lindsay and Bader have been together for a while ... first spotted out as a couple in early 2020 ... just before the pandemic shut down the world. So, the relationship is already road-tested.