Grammy Best Rap Album Noms All Appear on Each Other's Albums

The 2026 Grammy Awards noms are in, and the Best Rap Album category has proven to be an interesting scenario ... the hip hop stars are intertwined on each other's projects!!!

Kendrick Lamar's rookie-rapper promoting "GNX" album got spotlighted ... and the anti-Drake artist is also featured on Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" alongside Tyler, The Creator ... whose own "CHROMAKOPIA" album is nominated with a GloRilla feature!!!

Dawg… the Grammy voting members list needs to be made public.



All this secret, behind closed doors stuff shouldn’t be allowed 😒

It’s getting the same “hidden Epstein list” treatment and that needs to end.



Respectfully, to me 👇🏽



• Freddie Gibbs – Alfredo 2

Clipse are also featured on JID's "God Does Like Ugly" album

Clipse are also featured on JID's "God Does Like Ugly" album, and GloRilla's breakout "Glorious" album stands as the only female-helmed project in the lineup.

Clipse and Kendrick's "Chain & Whips" collab is especially special ... it's also nominated for a Best Rap Performance. Kendrick and SZA are also up for both Song & Record of the Year with their supreme chart-topper, "Luther."

Head of DC Studios James Gunn says 2025 might be the best year for hip hop in years and shouts out Earl Sweatshirt, LaRussell, Ghais Guevara, Abhi the Nomad, Open Mike Eagle & Aesop Rock



You love to see it pic.twitter.com/NJKd7mz1nB — Joey (@gothamhiphop) November 4, 2025 @gothamhiphop

2025 is being touted as one of the best years for hip hop in recent memory -- just ask James Gunn -- but fans are piping hot mad with the omission of Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's "Alfredo 2" project -- especially considering the first one was nominated at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.