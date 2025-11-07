Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Grammy Best Rap Album Noms All Appear on Each Other's Albums

Grammy Best Rap Albums Kendrick, Clipse, GloRilla, JID, Tyler Collaborated With Each Other!!!

The 2026 Grammy Awards noms are in, and the Best Rap Album category has proven to be an interesting scenario ... the hip hop stars are intertwined on each other's projects!!!

Kendrick Lamar's rookie-rapper promoting "GNX" album got spotlighted ... and the anti-Drake artist is also featured on Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" alongside Tyler, The Creator ... whose own "CHROMAKOPIA" album is nominated with a GloRilla feature!!!

Clipse are also featured on JID's "God Does Like Ugly" album, and GloRilla's breakout "Glorious" album stands as the only female-helmed project in the lineup.

Clipse and Kendrick's "Chain & Whips" collab is especially special ... it's also nominated for a Best Rap Performance. Kendrick and SZA are also up for both Song & Record of the Year with their supreme chart-topper, "Luther."

2025 is being touted as one of the best years for hip hop in recent memory -- just ask James Gunn -- but fans are piping hot mad with the omission of Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's "Alfredo 2" project -- especially considering the first one was nominated at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The competition is stiff, but at least someone else will share in the victory!!!

