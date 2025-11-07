Miguel Rojas Says Dodgers 'Weren't Happy' About Drake's Shohei Ohtani Trolling

Play video content TMZSports.com

Drake going after Shohei Ohtani during the World Series actually backfired HARD ... 'cause Miguel Rojas tells TMZ Sports the locker room definitely took notice of the rapper taking shots at their superstar teammate -- and they didn't like it one bit.

We caught up with the Game 7 hero days after L.A. won the first back-to-back World Series titles since the Yankees did from 1998-2000 ... and you can tell he was not a fan of Drizzy's callout.

"We got this guy right here, we all know who he is, but you don't have to do that, man," Rojas said. "Shohei Ohtani, he's been doing everything and anything for baseball, and that's kind of why Kiké [Hernandez] kind of had his moment there."

"We all saw it right away. We weren't happy for it, but we have to finish the game."

The Dodgers got the last laugh thanks to two massive highlights from Rojas, who said he watched back the home run and the play at the plate "so many times."

"The homer, I get really excited and happy and proud," he said. "With the play at the plate, I get anxiety because it was so close. I kind of lost my step a little bit, I didn't have control of my body, and then kind of creates that anxiety inside of me."

"I knew one more extra second and we lose the game there."

Rojas, who hopes to play one more season, is now a free agent. He said while he hopes he and the Dodgers can come to an agreement to end his career in the City of Angels, he understands it's a business at the end of the day.