Dodgers Hit 'Dancing with the Stars' Amid World Series Celebration Tour

The Dodgers went from shaking their butts at a post-parade party to watching others do it -- their World Series celebration made its way to the "Dancing with the Stars" set on Tuesday ... and they soaked in a special routine in their honor!!

Manager Dave Roberts and players Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith and Blake Snell all hit up the show taping to take in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night. Of course, the World Series trophy was right by their side for it.

Some folks online thought the guys looked a bit out of their element ... but that could be because they've been non-stop raging since Saturday night.

Derek Hough -- who serves as a judge on DWTS -- was pumped to have the champs in the house regardless ... writing "epic" on a video he posted while dapping them up.

The show also thanked the winners for bringing L.A. another championship by performing a special piece for them ... a routine to Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."

It wasn't the only spot the group hit up, as they stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about their thrilling seven-game series.

Kiké Hernandez was with them for this portion of the day ... where he revealed that pitcher Kirby Yates was the man from his viral Instagram post that showed off his new ass tattoo.