Jerry O'Connell Takes Blame for Blue Jays World Series Loss, the New Drake Curse

Jerry O'Connell didn't give up a game-winning home run or make the final out, but he's taking the blame for the Toronto Blue Jays' heartbreaking World Series loss ... and it's all because of an outfit change.

The actor joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and chatted with us about his experience at the Fall Classic ... he went to games in Los Angeles and Toronto, but when he swapped his Dodgers gear for a Jays jersey, Toronto didn't win another game and blew their shot at dethroning the champs.

Jerry says folks noticed Toronto's misfortune with him on the bandwagon ... and he says he's the new version of the "Drake curse." Jerry's wearing it as a badge of honor, though.

Remember ... Jerry had nosebleed seats and Dodgers gear for Game 3, when he joked about needing to drop a deuce during an 18-inning marathon the Dodgers eventually won.

MLB hooked Jerry up with better seats for Game 6 when the World Series went back to Toronto ... and he gladly put on Blue Jays gear, describing the seats as somewhere Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might sit.

Problem is ... with Jerry cheering them on, the Jays lost Game 6 and then coughed up a lead in the 9th inning of Game 7 before losing in extras ... giving the Dodgers back-to-back championships.

Jerry's lived in L.A. for going on 30 years, and while he loves the vibe at Dodger Stadium, he explains why it was so easy for him to ditch the Dodgers for the Blue Jays in this matchup.