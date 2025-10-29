Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Booed at Dodger Stadium During World Series

Prince Harry seemed defeated Tuesday night ... as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were booed as their mugs popped up on the Jumbotron during Game 4 of the World Series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressions that harkened back to the infamous Coldplay couple ... as they cringed as the jeering started. Harry eventually forced a smile, but it was clearly an uncomfortable moment.

The good news ... they had great seat at field level. Sorry Jerry O'Connell, no nosebleeds for them.

Harry dressed sharp in a black blazer over a white T-shirt and dark pants, while Meghan donned dark pants with an oversized white button-up. Of course, they both repped Dodger blue with matching baseball caps.