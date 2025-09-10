Prince Harry & King Charles Meet for First Time in Over a Year in London
Prince Harry I'm Home, Dad!!!
Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. -- coming face-to-face with his estranged father, King Charles III, at Clarence House for the first time in over a year... a royal reunion that could signal a turning point.
The Duke of Sussex pulled up to his father’s London home around 5:20 PM on Wednesday in a black SUV... and reports say the two shared a private tea during a 55-minute sit-down.
Harry’s been busy in the U.K. this week -- hitting the WellChild Awards and paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her burial site on the anniversary of her death -- before heading to London for their first face-to-face since Feb '24, when the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.
This father-son sit-down was a long time coming... Harry recently told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his dad, who’d cut off contact over security issues. The security topic has been a sore spot ever since Harry lost his publicly funded protection in 2020 -- after stepping down from royal duties and moving to California with Meghan Markle.
Still, it’s paid off... Harry’s never been happier with Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Now, he’s hoping the rest of the royal drama finally smooths out too.