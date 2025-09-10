Prince Harry & King Charles Meet for First Time in Over a Year in London

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. -- coming face-to-face with his estranged father, King Charles III, at Clarence House for the first time in over a year... a royal reunion that could signal a turning point.

The Duke of Sussex pulled up to his father’s London home around 5:20 PM on Wednesday in a black SUV... and reports say the two shared a private tea during a 55-minute sit-down.

Harry’s been busy in the U.K. this week -- hitting the WellChild Awards and paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her burial site on the anniversary of her death -- before heading to London for their first face-to-face since Feb '24, when the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.

This father-son sit-down was a long time coming... Harry recently told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his dad, who’d cut off contact over security issues. The security topic has been a sore spot ever since Harry lost his publicly funded protection in 2020 -- after stepping down from royal duties and moving to California with Meghan Markle.