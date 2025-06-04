Meghan Markle Shares Throwback Vid of Her Dancing to Induce Lilibet's Birth
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just marked Princess Lilibet’s 4th birthday -- and honestly, this fairy tale’s been in full swing since before she even arrived on the scene.
In a never-before-seen IG clip, a very pregnant Meghan is seen grooving and twerking her way around the maternity ward, trying to dance little Lili out -- and yes, Prince Harry joined in with some dad-level funky moves of his own.
Meghan was ready to pop -- cannula in arm and all -- but Baby Lili was on her own royal schedule. In the caption, MM revealed she was overdue, and after trying everything -- think spicy food, endless walking, even acupuncture -- dancing became the final Hail Mary.
Meghan also dropped a few sweet snaps to mark Lilibet’s big day -- a B&W shot of her cradling Lili recently, and a throwback of Harry holding her as a newborn ... and yep, she’s clearly got him wrapped around her tiny royal finger.
M&H are also parents to 6-year-old Archie -- and turns out, he also kept them waiting ... so don’t be shocked if there’s another chaotic hospital dance party vid buried in the archives!