Meghan Markle Shares Throwback Vid of Her Dancing to Induce Lilibet's Birth

Meghan Markle Twerking Overtime To Induce Lili's Birth!!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just marked Princess Lilibet’s 4th birthday -- and honestly, this fairy tale’s been in full swing since before she even arrived on the scene.

In a never-before-seen IG clip, a very pregnant Meghan is seen grooving and twerking her way around the maternity ward, trying to dance little Lili out -- and yes, Prince Harry joined in with some dad-level funky moves of his own.

megan markle prince harry sub instagram
Meghan was ready to pop -- cannula in arm and all -- but Baby Lili was on her own royal schedule. In the caption, MM revealed she was overdue, and after trying everything -- think spicy food, endless walking, even acupuncture -- dancing became the final Hail Mary.

Meghan also dropped a few sweet snaps to mark Lilibet’s big day -- a B&W shot of her cradling Lili recently, and a throwback of Harry holding her as a newborn ... and yep, she’s clearly got him wrapped around her tiny royal finger.

prince harry meghan markle sub
M&H are also parents to 6-year-old Archie -- and turns out, he also kept them waiting ... so don’t be shocked if there’s another chaotic hospital dance party vid buried in the archives!

