Prince Harry Says He Wants Reconciliation With Royal Family

Prince Harry is changing his tune on the British Royal Family ... he wants to make peace with them, but there's a big problem ... King Charles won't speak to him.

The Duke of Sussex made his plea for reconciliation Friday in an interview with the BBC ... telling the outlet, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

It's a momentous shift from Prince Harry ... he's previously trashed his family on TV, in the media and in his 2023 memoir "Spare."

King Charles is battling cancer, and it sounds like that's playing a role in Harry's wish for reconciliation, because he says, "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile."

The "security stuff" Harry is referencing has been a sticking point between him and the Royal Family ... he lost his publicly funded security in England back in 2020 when he stepped down from his official role and moved to California with Meghan Markle.

Harry lost his latest bid to regain security Friday -- hours before the BBC interview was released ... and now he says he's not sure when he will ever be able to bring Meghan and their kids to the UK.