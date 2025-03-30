Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Celebrate UK Mother's Day in Different Ways

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are giving fans a look at how they celebrate Mother's Day ... the UK version, since the U.S.A.'s is still a few months away.

The in-laws didn't celebrate the day together -- no surprise there -- but, they each shared about the holiday in their unique ways.

Play video content Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

Middleton shared a clip of nature scenes ... flowers blooming, English coastlines, plants withstanding harsh winters -- a short little documentary all about the beauty of the mother the Princess of Wales wanted to highlight -- Mother Nature.

Princess Kate wrote in her caption, "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C."

Meanwhile, Markle shared a picture of a gorgeous orange cake ... captioning it, "Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK 🍋."

Like we said, two different events for these two ... who spent some time together after Meghan married Prince Harry way back in 2018. Of course, Harry & Meghan had a falling out with the rest of the Royal Family, so they're not celebrating holidays with the rest of the clan.

Meghan and Harry put out a public statement last year after Kate was diagnosed with cancer ... and, we confirmed they reached out privately to Kate and Prince William as well.