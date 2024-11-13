Kate Middleton Says She's Hosting Christmas Service After Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is gearing up for the holidays after being given a clean bill of health in her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced Tuesday she's hosting the 4th Annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey church in London, England on December 6.

Something exciting is coming... 🎄🎵



The invitations are fresh off the press for this year's Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.



We can't wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/knmlyN6PZt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

Kate posted the newsflash on "X," saying the service will focus on "the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

She noted people from the United Kingdom who have shown love, kindness and empathy in their communities will be acknowledged at the service.

As you know, Kate had a rough year beginning in January when she was hospitalized to undergo abdominal surgery.

Then, in March, Kate was diagnosed with cancer and received 6 months of chemotherapy. In September, Kate updated everyone on her condition, telling the world she was cancer-free.