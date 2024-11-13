Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kate Middleton Says She's Hosting Christmas Service After Cancer Battle

Princess Kate Set To Host Xmas Church Service In London ... After Beating Cancer

Kate Middleton is gearing up for the holidays after being given a clean bill of health in her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced Tuesday she's hosting the 4th Annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey church in London, England on December 6.

Kate posted the newsflash on "X," saying the service will focus on "the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

She noted people from the United Kingdom who have shown love, kindness and empathy in their communities will be acknowledged at the service.

As you know, Kate had a rough year beginning in January when she was hospitalized to undergo abdominal surgery.

Then, in March, Kate was diagnosed with cancer and received 6 months of chemotherapy. In September, Kate updated everyone on her condition, telling the world she was cancer-free.

Earlier this year, King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer ... but he's still fighting the disease. However, Charles and Kate have returned to their royal duties.

