Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kate Middleton Will Attend Wimbledon Amid Cancer Battle

Cancer-Stricken Princess Kate Will Attend Men's Wimbledon Final ... Present Winner With Trophy

kate middleton wimbledon logo
Getty

Kate Middleton ain't letting cancer keep her down ... 'cause she's gonna attend Britain's most famous professional tennis tournament -- Wimbledon -- and she'll even be taking on a an important task!

Kensington Palace just issued a statement saying that the Princess of Wales will be a special guest at Sunday's men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. After the match, Kate will present the winner with the silver-gilt Wimbledon Cup trophy.

wimbledon kate middleton sub
Getty

The event will mark Kate's second public outing since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. Her first appearance came in June when she arrived at the Trooping the Colour for King Charles' birthday parade.

kate middleton trooping the colour sub
Getty

Meanwhile, Kate says she's been undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy." While she seems to be doing better, she notes that she's "not out of the woods yet" and her treatment is ongoing.

Kate Middleton -- Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Kate Middleton Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We should also mention that Kate has not identified the type of cancer she has.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later