Kate Middleton Will Attend Wimbledon Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton ain't letting cancer keep her down ... 'cause she's gonna attend Britain's most famous professional tennis tournament -- Wimbledon -- and she'll even be taking on a an important task!

Kensington Palace just issued a statement saying that the Princess of Wales will be a special guest at Sunday's men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. After the match, Kate will present the winner with the silver-gilt Wimbledon Cup trophy.

The event will mark Kate's second public outing since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. Her first appearance came in June when she arrived at the Trooping the Colour for King Charles' birthday parade.

Meanwhile, Kate says she's been undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy." While she seems to be doing better, she notes that she's "not out of the woods yet" and her treatment is ongoing.