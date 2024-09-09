Kate Middleton Announces End of Chemotherapy Treatment

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared an optimistic update regarding her cancer battle ... she's officially concluded her chemotherapy treatment.

The British royal issued the update on her health journey in an intimate video released by Kensington Palace, in which she reflected on her "incredibly tough" year.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

In the video, which was filmed last month in Norfolk, Prince William's wife told her subjects ... "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

While the Palace did not confirm whether the princess is officially cancer-free, Princess Kate noted her "path to healing and full recovery is long" ... stating she plans to take "each day as it comes."

Nonetheless, the royal, who took a step back from public appearances after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, is expected to step out more later this year. She will reportedly attend the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London -- a war memorial remembering those lost in wartime -- in November.

Play video content TMZ.com

Her first public appearance in 2024 came at the Trooping the Colour Ceremony in June ... where she joined the other royals at the famous Buckingham Palace. She stepped out again in July looking happy and healthy for a day at Wimbledon ... where she received a standing ovation.

It still remains unclear what type of cancer Princess Kate battled this year ... but in her new update, she referred to her health crisis as "complex, scary and unpredictable."

Kate's health struggles began back in January ... when she was hospitalized requiring abdominal surgery. After much speculation, the princess later confirmed she was battling cancer ... and asked for privacy for herself and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Play video content Courtesy of Wimbledon

Now, the Royal Highness appears optimistic about her future, telling her followers that she now has a "renewed sense of hope" heading into the fall.