Prince William & Kate Middleton's Castle Estate Burglarized, 2 Vehicles Stolen

The royal estate where Prince William and Kate Middleton reside with their children faced a burglary back in October ... local police confirm.

Windsor Castle, one of many estates owned by King Charles III, and where William, Kate and their kids have their primary residence, was burglarized last month, with 2 suspects breaking onto the grounds and stealing 2 vehicles.

Thames Valley Police shared with NBC News Monday that a reported burglary occurred "at a property on Crown Estate land" on Sunday, October 13 ... the suspects made their way onto the royal land at 11:45 PM local time.

Police say the burglars made their way onto the castle grounds through a farm building ... and took off with "a black Izuzu pickup and a red quad bike." The offenders then reportedly ventured to a nearby town -- but remain at large.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made in the burglary ... the investigation is ongoing.

While William and Kate don't live directly in Windsor Castle -- which happens to be the largest occupied castle in the world -- the Prince and Princess of Wales live in Adelaide Cottage, which sits only a few miles from where the break-in occurred.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla own Windsor Castle, but they primarily reside at Clarence House ... which is located not far from the famed Buckingham Palace in London -- the estate that serves as the monarch's official residence.

Windsor Castle, about 22 miles west of London, has faced other security breaches in years past, including a Christmas Day incident in 2021 ... when a man climbed a fence with a crossbow with the hope of killing Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch was in-residence at the time, making the ordeal all the more terrifying.