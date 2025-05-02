Prince Harry Loses Appeal, Won't Receive Publicly Funded Security in UK

Prince Harry won't receive automatic security every time he goes to the UK ... 'cause a court in England just upheld the ruling against the Duke of Sussex and his immediate family receiving publicly funded security in the country.

The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously against Harry ... claiming a committee had not treated him unfairly when it decided to rule on his security on a visit-by-visit basis, rather than providing blanket security.

Prince Harry made a two-day appearance in his home country last month to support his appeal, where his team argued his life may be in danger when he visits the UK ... with security arrangements that were "manifestly inferior."

Attorney James Eadie -- who works for the British government -- says this is "continued failure to see the wood for the trees" ... calling out Meghan and Harry for "ignoring the totality of the picture."

This legal drama started a heck of a long time ago ... after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their position as senior Royal Family members -- and the Home Office revoked top-level police officer security details a full-time working Royal might normally be afforded.

Play video content TMZ.com

Harry also can't pay for elite police protection when he goes to the UK ... 'cause a judge in England shot down that idea back in 2023 -- so, it seems like Harry's royally screwed when it comes to getting cops to help.

Of course, PH and MM aren't exactly broke ... so, they can always pay for private security like a whole bunch of other bold-faced names do.