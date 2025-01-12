Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Release Postponed Because of L.A. Fires

Meghan Markle's focused on helping Angelenos recover from the devastating wildfires in the area ... so much so, that her new Netflix show is being postponed until March.

The streaming giant announced the news Sunday ... releasing a statement to their website that explains they've decided to push back the first season of the show "With Love, Meghan" at the request of the Duchess of Sussex.

The show has been described by some outlets as a love letter to the beauty of Southern California ... so, it makes sense Markle may not want it released amid all the devastation taking place in the area.

The duchess showed her appreciation for the streamer in her own statement, writing "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

We shared pictures just yesterday featuring Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, surveying the damage caused by the Pacific Palisades wildfire in West L.A.

The two appeared somber while walking through the area ... speaking with local officials and walking through the area for a full 45 minutes.

The Palisades Fire has burned more than 23K acres since first sparking Tuesday ... one of several fires still burning in the area. 40K acres have been burned in total -- and at least 16 people have died.