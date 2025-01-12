Jhené Aiko Returns to Burned Los Angeles Home, Films Shocking Scene

Jhené Aiko's dream house is gone, reduced to ash by the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... and, video of the rubble is totally shocking.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram this weekend ... sharing a clip from the ruins of her former home -- staring at the burned husk of a car in the driveway.

Aiko then walks up toward where the house used to stand ... walls lying collapsed on the ground and debris littering the property.

However, as Aiko points out in her caption, the brick border of the house is still standing ... surviving the deadly flames.

As we reported ... Jhené shared the news about losing her home Thursday morning -- sharing a photo of the blaze consuming one of the rooms while she fled the area.

She wrote that she was thankful the family made it out safely ... but, she was obviously heartbroken over losing the home.

Social media users didn't show much sympathy for Aiko in the aftermath of the tragedy ... claiming this shouldn't affect her as much because she's rich.

Jhené fired back ... calling all of her haters "loud and wrong" for claiming she wasn't allowed to feel the hurt from this loss.

Aiko is one of many celebs who have lost their homes in the wildfires raging in L.A. ... with many specifically affected by the Pacific Palisades wildfire, in West L.A. which has burned more than 23K acres.