'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Accuses L.A. Landlords of Price Gouging

Jason Oppenheim says L.A. landlords are Screwing Sunset instead of selling it ... calling them out for price gouging amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The reality television mainstay sat down for an interview on the show BBC One's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg" ... and, he talk about how he sent a client to a landlord in L.A. who tried to overcharge them.

Oppenheim swears this landlord originally tried to rent the place for $13K a month ... but, when his client went and offered $20K after the fires began, the landlord demanded $23K -- a mark up of nearly 100% over original asking.

Jason says, "There are price gouging laws in California, they're just being ignored right now, and this isn't the time to be taking advantage of situations."

JO says everyone's in tears over the devastation in L.A. ... some because of the smoke from the fires and others because of the emotional toll this disaster has taken.

Officials in Los Angeles -- including Sheriff Robert Luna and L.A. police chief Jim McDonnell -- have warned citizens about potential scammers ... saying tragedy can bring out the worst in humanity, so stay vigilant.

In total the Los Angeles wildfires have burned more than 40K acres ... and, killed at least 16 people. Many in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Malibu, West L.A. and around Pasadena in northeastern Los Angeles have lost their homes.