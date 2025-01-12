Joshua Jackson's Home Torched to the Ground In Los Angeles Wildfires
joshua jackson home burns down in los angeles wildfire
Joshua Jackson’s current and childhood home is the latest to be burned to the ground as wildfires continue to torch neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area.
The structure of the home in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of L.A. was destroyed over the weekend as the Palisades Fire continues to ravage the area.
JJ's swimming pool remains the only thing on the property that's still intact as the flames left the structure and surrounding hillside completely burned.
The home is Joshua's childhood pad which he purchased in 2001.
More than 100K people have been evacuated so far ... and 11 are confirmed dead. As of Saturday, the wildfire was only 11% contained and has torched more than 20,000 acres of land leaving a trail of destruction behind.
As we've reported ... thousands of people have lost their homes in the area since the fires began last week including celebs like Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Eugene Levy, Jeff Bridges, Candy Spelling and more.