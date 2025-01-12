Joshua Jackson's Home Torched to the Ground In Los Angeles Wildfires

Joshua Jackson’s current and childhood home is the latest to be burned to the ground as wildfires continue to torch neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area.

The structure of the home in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of L.A. was destroyed over the weekend as the Palisades Fire continues to ravage the area.

JJ's swimming pool remains the only thing on the property that's still intact as the flames left the structure and surrounding hillside completely burned.

The home is Joshua's childhood pad which he purchased in 2001.