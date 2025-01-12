Tyler Perry Calls Out Insurance Companies For Canceling Policies Before L.A. Fires

Tyler Perry's sick to his stomach watching coverage of the L.A. fires ... and, he finds insurance companies ability to cancel policies on a whim "appalling."

The actor-producer posted to Instagram early Sunday morning ... writing a video of a woman staying in a mandatory evacuation zone to try and save her parents' home because their fire insurance was canceled rocked him to his core.

A local ER nurse was doing all she could to save her 90-year-old parents' home in Hastings Ranch as the Eaton Fire ravaged the area.



She expressed frustration that her elderly parents' insurance company had recently canceled their fire coverage. https://t.co/DTqXxl5YTe pic.twitter.com/CXEdTApVxe — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 8, 2025 @ABC7

Perry asks if anyone else finds it "appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?"

Perry -- one of the most generous celebs around -- adds he's currently looking into what he can do to help the people of L.A. ... so, expect a donation and maybe more to help with recovery efforts.

As you may know ... insurance companies are under increased scrutiny as fire crews continue to fight the devastating wildfires consuming L.A. -- especially State Farm, which canceled more than 70,000 home insurance policies last year.

This cancelation included more than 70% of the homes in the affluent Pacific Palisades area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle ... an area which has been basically completely razed by the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The fires have also led to concerns about an insurance crisis in CA ... with fears insurance companies will no longer provide policies amid the increasing risk of wildfires.