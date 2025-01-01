Meghan Markle Makes Long-Awaited Return To Instagram for 2025

Meghan Markle is looking for a fresh start on social media heading into 2025 ... the Duchess of Sussex has made her official return to Instagram.

Check it out ... the "Suits" alum dropped her own account on the picture-sharing platform on New Year's Day after previously exiting the app before marrying Prince Harry and joining the British royal family in 2018.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, years after her and Harry's infamous "Megxit," it looks as though Meghan is ready to reconnect with her fans online ... and has already posted her first upload.

In the video, Meghan ran barefoot down the beach near her home in Montecito, Calif., where she then smiled wide as she wrote out "2025" in the sand. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, MM appeared happy and carefree while kicking off this new chapter on social media.

While Harry didn't make an appearance in the short clip, it's safe to assume he filmed the sweet beachside video ... the pair have remained inseparable since first linking up in 2016.

Meghan's return to Instagram has been a long time coming ... the former senior royal reportedly first secured the new handle years ago -- but for some reason waited to post until now.

She has certainly been met with a warm welcome, though ... receiving over 200K follows already and a number of likes on her new video -- including love from celeb friends like Serena Williams, Tan France, and Chrissy Teigen.