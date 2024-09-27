Prince Harry Can't Stop Screaming Curses in Haunted Maze With Jimmy Fallon

Prince Harry was given the fright of his life courtesy of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon ... joining the late-night personality for a haunted maze experience.

Check it out ... the Duke of Sussex and the "Saturday Night Live" alum make their way into "Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares," a bone-chilling walk-thru that saw the stoic British royal shaken and screaming expletives.

Prince Harry was cursing within seconds of entering the spooky maze ... as he and Jimmy were suddenly greeted by a scary zombie.

The experience appeared to reveal the Prince's fear of pandas ... thanks to one figure wearing white makeup with black rings around the eyes.

The Duke asked the TV personality if the person was, in fact, "a panda" ... leading Fallon to wonder aloud if the royal is petrified of the rare bears.

Though Harry tried to deny his "panda phobia" ... there was no denying he was rattled!

Jimmy and Harry got a surprise attack from a werewolf ... leaving JF clutching his chest in fear.

He added ... "That actually got me."

Though, Jimmy and Harry weren't the only ones to deal with surprises that night ... as one of the scare-actors was starstruck upon finding out they were entertaining Meghan Markle's husband.

While this outing may've been a nightmare for Harry, he's had a dreamy September, for the most part ... celebrating his 40th birthday just last week.