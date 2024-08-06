Eric Trump Says U.S. Would 'Happily' Deport Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Play video content GB News

Eric Trump is clearly not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... as the former First Son hurled insults at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a candid interview.

In the video ... Donald Trump's son branded the Prince and his actress wife as "spoiled apples" while speaking with GBNews.com. As Eric put it ... the U.S. would "happily" deport PH and MM back to the U.K. ... though, he said the Duke's home country likely wouldn't want him either.

While Eric has blatant disdain for Harry and Meghan, he made it clear he was a fan of the Royal Family ... and even praised the institution as "beautiful" and worthy of the American public's praise.

Eric's harsh sentiments echoed his father's stance toward Harry and Meghan. The former president has previously suggested he'd deport Prince Harry if re-elected this November.

DT has brought up Prince Harry's possible deportation a number of times this year ... as he believes King Charles' youngest son potentially lied on his visa application about past drug use.

For those who didn't read Harry's memoir, "Spare," the Prince was very forthcoming about his prior hard-partying ways, as he admitted to trying cocaine, weed, and psychedelic mushrooms ... which could've made him ineligible for a visa if he were honest about it all.

Harry currently resides in a 9-bedroom mansion along with his wife and kids in the luxe town of Montecito, California ... where Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Adam Levine all reside.