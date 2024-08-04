Meghan Markle Says She Hasn't 'Scraped the Surface' of Suicidal Thoughts Publicly

Play video content CBS

Meghan Markle's opening up about her own experiences with suicidal thoughts ... but, she says she still hasn't even "scraped the surface" publicly.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, sat down for a new "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview that aired on Sunday during which they discussed their new The Parents' Network program aimed at supporting parents whose kids have been impacted by social media-related trauma.

Of course, Meghan's dealt with her own mental health struggles ... admitting during the royals' bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey she once considered taking her own life -- telling OW she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

MM -- who has talked about her own cyberbullying experiences -- told the interviewer she saw parallels between her experience and that of the children she and Harry are trying to help.

Markle says part of every healing journey -- hers included -- involved opening up about the experience ... but, she says she's really only scraped the surface of her own, not diving deep publicly.

That said, Meghan adds she hopes voicing her own pain -- even if not diving into all of it -- will encourage others to seek help ... so, she's hoping for it to be a teachable moment.

On top of the personal connection ... Meghan and Harry say they're trying to look out for their own kids -- Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, who will grow up in the social media age.

THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024 @CBSSunday

Harry says all parents need to be first responders these days ... ready to come to their kids' aid at the drop of a hat.

The Sussexes are working hard to help kids ... and, we'll have to wait and see if that involves Meghan diving deeper into her own trauma.