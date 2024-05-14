Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation No Longer Delinquent

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Archewell Foundation No Longer Delinquent State Screwed the Pooch???

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archwell Foundation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charitable foundation is no longer on Cali's s*** list -- 'cause it ain't delinquent anymore, and it sounds like it never should've been to begin with.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell foundation has officially been changed from delinquent to "current" on the State of California's charities page -- a 180 that seems to have happened overnight ... which, as we've learned, is the result of mistake on the state's part.

As it turns out ... Harry and Meghan's org was never actually delinquent -- as sources with direct knowledge tell us the payments that were owed in association with renewal fees had, in fact, been paid way back in November ... amounting to $200.

We're told the Archewell foundation remains compliant and that they're all good now -- something the CA Attorney General confirmed Tuesday as well, saying ... "After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing." The question that remains ... did the state screw up here, or did M&H???

meghan markle and prince harry in nigeria
That hasn't quite been answered, but a rep for Archewell tells us ... "Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing."

On its face ... it sounds like Archewell is denying any mix-up/screwup here on their part.

meghan markle and prince harry in nigeria
In any case ... they can continue on with their charity work without issue -- which is perfect, since Meg and Harry are back to doing tours as a couple in different countries, like they did in Nigeria this past week ... where they were looking like regular senior Royals again.

