Meghan Markle Says She Misses Her Kids on Mother's Day During Nigeria Trip

Meghan Markle was away from home on Mother's Day -- wrapping up her trip in Africa with Prince Harry ... but longing for her children on the holiday, 'cause she said as much.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their last day in Nigeria Sunday at an event at the Lagos State Government House -- and where she got on the mic at one point and addressed a crowd ... thanking them for welcoming her and Harry with open arms.

She also acknowledged the fact she wasn't with her kids -- Archie and Lilibet -- for the holiday ... but then said Nigeria wasn't a bad consolation, calling it the motherland.

She said, "I'm very, very grateful and very humbled. And today's Mother's Day -- so it feels appropriate, although of course we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies. It feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst friends."

MM went on to thank everyone for being so hospitable during their 3-day visit -- which was meant to serve as somewhat of an unofficial royal tour ... where they attended a ton of receptions and met with a lot of locals too.

Of course, this is the sort of thing they used do while they were living in England ... before they left the Royal family and made their own way here in the States.