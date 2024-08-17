Meghan Markle Dancing in Colombia, Prince Harry on Sidelines

Meghan Markle hit the dance floor in Colombia this week ... showing off her best hip swivel while her hubby Prince Harry stuck to the sidelines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the South American country on a short tour this week ... and, during an engagement at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella in Bogotá, MM felt the rhythm flow through her.

Check out the clip shared by a Harper's Bazaar editor ... Shakira would be quite proud of the former actress -- 'cause her hips certainly aren't lying.

Prince Harry looking happy & carefree & showing off his dance moves makes me so happy!👏😍😂#HarryAndMeghanInColombia



Markle's only dancing with some of the other ladies at the event ... with PH nowhere near the dance floor as far as we can tell -- though he broke out a little shimmy at an event during a different part of their trip.

Other clips and pics of the Sussexes show them doing more standard appearances ... speaking with school children and taking pics at cultural events -- moves more in Harry's wheelhouse than dancing.

This whole trip came as part of their Archewell Foundation ... speaking at a summit to teenagers about responsibility on social media -- an important issue to Meghan and Harry who recently kicked off a campaign to combat bullying online.

Remember ... Meghan and Harry recently started discussing The Parents' Network program -- a campaign aimed at helping parents whose children are dealing with social media-related trauma.

Markle got very real about her own issues with bullying during a CBS interview earlier this month ... where she admitted she'd barely scraped the surface of her suicidal thoughts publicly.