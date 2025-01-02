Meghan Markle Drops Trailer for New Solo Netflix Lifestyle Show

Check Out My Sparkle In My New Netflix Show!!! ✨

Meghan Markle is serving a message loud and clear to the haters in the trailer for her new lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan" -- it’s not about perfection, darling ... it’s all about the joy.

MM dropped the trailer for the Netflix 8-parter just a day after making her IG return. And from the looks of it, fans are about to see her fully in her element -- cooking, gardening, hanging with friends -- and of course, a Prince Harry cameo for that extra royal sparkle when the series drops on January 15.

The trailer’s all sunshine, rainbows and celeb cameos -- with the personal peek into Meghan’s life marking her solo debut with Netflix.

While the series has potential, predicting a hit is tricky -- especially with both her and Harry’s past projects on the streamer faring hot and cold.

The couple’s docuseries 'Polo' barely made a blip, failing to crack the top 10 in December. But their 2022 "Harry & Meghan" became the platform’s most-watched documentary premiere -- so only time will tell how Meg's new project will be received.

As of now, the trailer’s pulling in a ton of mixed reactions online, which isn’t exactly a shock -- her critics are never far behind in commenting on anything Meghan does.