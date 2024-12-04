Prince Harry Says Trolls Think He's Divorced Meghan Markle 10 Times

Prince Harry is sharing what it's like to have his marriage to Meghan Markle constantly in the spotlight ... joking trolls think they've broken up and gotten back together a dozen times.

The Duke of Sussex talked about his relationship with Meghan during an event Wednesday in New York City, when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him what it was like to constantly read stories and hear rumors in the media about his marriage.

Prince Harry says all the interest -- both from the public and the media -- isn't necessarily a good thing, adding ... "Apparently we've bought or moved houses 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

At this point, Harry says he's stopped trying to keep up with what everyone is saying about him and Meghan ... saying he tries to ignore it, but does feel sorry for the trolls who he says get their hopes up wishing for his downfall.