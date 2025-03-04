Meghan Markle Shades Royal Family In 'With Love, Meghan'

Play video content Netflix

Meghan Markle seemingly threw some shade at the British Royal Family by celebrating her "new chapter" at the end of her new lifestyle Netflix show that debuted overnight, "With Love, Meghan."

During the final moments of the 8-episode series, the "Suits" alum makes a speech at a gathering she organized, and thanks her better half Prince Harry, her mom Doria Ragland and others for their support as she takes on this rebrand.

After gushing about her fresh start, she describes the foray back into showbiz as "part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much."

As you know, she kissed her beloved acting career goodbye when she became a full-time royal by marrying Prince Harry in 2018 so they could focus on their official duties. However, they infamously stepped down in 2020 and Meghan slowly but surely returned to Hollywood -- this time, with Harry.

At another point in the series, she appears to be deeply inspired while speaking about how things that are broken are still beautiful, and that they can be "fixed ... sealed and healed."

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex has been open about her mental health struggles -- during her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she admitted she wanted to end her life after the severe criticism she received as a royal.

Making it clear how much she prefers to reside in her native California, she describes her final dish of the series as tasting "like home," adding ... "I've missed California."

It's no secret Meghan and Harry's relationship with their family members across the pond is critically damaged ... and it's also known how important this cooking, gardening and hosting how-to show is to the couple in relation to their $100 million Netflix deal after their docuseries "Polo" underwhelmed viewers.