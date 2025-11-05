Freddie Freeman Does Perfect 'Worm' At Wild Dodgers Party

Play video content TikTok/@realmookiebetts, Instagram/@chelseafreeman5

Move over, Dennis Rodman ... there's a new "Worm" in town -- Freddie Freeman, who showed off his shockingly good dance moves at a Dodgers World Series rager!!

The 36-year-old first baseman was the star of the champs' post-parade celebration hosted by Mookie Betts Monday night ... grooving to Roscoe Dash's "All the Way Turnt Up."

Seconds into a video posted by Betts himself, Freeman elected to take it to the ground ... and pulled off the best worm you'll ever see.

Not only did he move on his belly -- once he got to his feet, he bent over and gave a little twerk for good measure.

Dodgers players, their wives and more were swag surfing together at the team party



(via @TacosLosCholos) pic.twitter.com/USn4XuJ6NZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 5, 2025 @TalkinBaseball_

The whole crowd loved it ... but Freddie wasn't the only one cutting a rug during the shindig -- as the whole party -- even Clayton Kershaw!! -- got together to swag surf.

The event looked epic ... complete with a tattoo station, Ace of Spades tower and more.

If the worm wasn't enough of a throwback for ya, the gang also had an epic "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)" jam session, too!!

After a thrilling seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, it's only fitting to let loose with a party for the ages.

wait its like most of the team but call and rortvedt man 😭😭 hilarious https://t.co/U91T2KNcmb pic.twitter.com/q6zRK5ktN3 — ່ (@bulldurhm) November 5, 2025 @bulldurhm