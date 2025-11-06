'Power' Star Joseph Sikora Gives Advice to Lil Meech After 50 Cent Diss

But Lil Meech Can Still Have Life After 'BMF'

50 Cent poured gas on Lil Meech's trail after "BMF" was officially canceled last week ... but "Power" alum Joseph Sikora says it doesn't have to be end of the road!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Joseph in NYC and got his thoughts on the latest fallout that had 50 ribbing Meech for being in the unemployment line.

Joseph tells us he's seen firsthand how Meech blossomed into an actor and is certain that he can still find work in Hollywood, even if it's not within 50's film universe.

Acting is a marathon -- not a sprint -- and Joseph advises Meech paces himself and even diversifies his role picking.

Joseph has been firmly planted within 50's "Power" universe -- the "Power Book IV: Force" third and final season premieres on November 7, on Starz.

Meech's "BMF" co-star Da'Vinchi expressed his concerns about also being out of work, but we're hearing 50 has his hand in 40 shows, 13 networks, 10 heading to air, and another studio in Shreveport ... there are opportunities by the mile!!!