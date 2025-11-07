Mike Epps Dividing Time on Star-Studded 'We Them Ones' Tour Like a Music Fest

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike Epps is headlining the "We Dem Ones" comedy tour for the first time after hosting it for several years -- and he's tasked with dividing stage time among all the comic stars!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mike at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills late Thursday afternoon ... Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and T.K. Kirkland are just a handful of the heavy-hitters who will be clawing for the spotlight and bringing their own respective fanbases to the 35-city tour starting Feb. 2026.

Mike tells us the solution is simple -- he'll break up the time like a music fest -- tons of acts and plenty of opportunities for the comedians to get their jokes in.

He even hits us with a lil preview -- a throwback to one of his hilarious bits from Ice Cube's "All About the Benjamins" film from back in the day.

Today's cancel culture still looms but Mike says no topic will be untouched ... except, maybe, politics. He doesn't want to get any of his sponsorship money shut down, ya know?!?