Mike Epps Complains 'Club Shay Shay' Only Embarrasses Black Celebrities

Mike Epps won't be appearing on Shannon Sharpe's highly viewed "Club Shay Shay" podcast anytime soon ... at least, not before the show decides to click-bait some white guys for a change!!!

The veteran comedian was on "The Breakfast Club" on Tuesday, where he downplayed appearing on "Club Shay Shay" after squashing his short-lived beef with Shannon last year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mike gave props for the podcast's super-viral Katt Williams interview but also criticized Shannon's lack of grilling regarding the white athletes and celebs.

Shannon played 14 seasons in the NFL and Mike urges him to dig into his Rolodex and put the spotlight on everyone, not just highlighting negativity in African-American culture.

Play video content 1/4/24 Club Shay Shay

Mike thinks Katt hurt a lot of feelings on "Club Shay Shay" ... Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and many more comics all got put into the blender. He was also upset ... for not being included in Katt's rant!!!

In more positive news, Mike says Ice Cube recently contacted him to confirm "Last Friday" -- AKA "Friday 4" -- is a go.