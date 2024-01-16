Katt Williams Previews Ludacris Diss Track For Suge Knight, Who Says He's Getting Freed Soon

Katt Williams is on the verge of reminding Ludacris that he also raps ... 'cause he's out here responding to him with bars of his own, spittin' to none other than Suge Knight himself.

Suge and Dave Mays dropped their latest 'Collect Call' podcast episode Tuesday ... with a first-ever preview of Katt's acidic words -- a direct response to the freestyle Luda kicked to combat the viral "Club Shay Shay" interview.

Katt's ether opens with a voiceover of Mike Epps admitting being jealous of not being mentioned in the viral "Club Shay Shay" interview.

Play video content Twitter / @ludacris

Katt then lyrically lunges at Luda's jugular using metaphors that relate to him ... "Move Bitch," "Fast & Furious" -- the biggest burn just may be Katt called out Luda for NOT saying he was lying.

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Remember, Katt dissed Luda first by (joking?) that the Atlanta rapper joined the Illuminati only to be rewarded with a wide-faced, light-skinned wife.

Katt is the first guest on "Collect Call" and he and Suge shared their beef-turned-friendship origin story, ironically centered around their mutual love for Tupac Shakur.