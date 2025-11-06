Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Consequence Says Streamers Are on Top, So Kai Cenat Doesn't Need to Know Legends

By TMZ Staff
Published
Comedian Deon Cole had the internet debating after he called out Kai Cenat for gleefully knowing Black celebrities when he was hired to stream at this year's BET Awards ... an inevitable part of the game, according to Consequence!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Consequence leaving Prada on Rodeo Drive, Wednesday afternoon, and the veteran rapper tells us he's experienced Kai and his BFF Rakai's cluelessness firsthand when they tried to write off his son, Caiden The Crownholder, as just the "rapping n***a" and not the artist who's burning up TikTok!!!

Deon's words resonated with many ... and Cons, being from the true school and all, gets the issue, but seeing that the wave has switched to streaming and clout-chasing, there's not much anyone can do about it. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Speaking of BET, we ask Cons about the canceled Hip Hop Awards in favor of "Love & Hip Hop" continuing to be the face of the network.

We asked the right guy ... but when you can't throw stones in glass houses, you keep quiet!!!

One thing Cons isn't keeping quiet about his crusade against Pusha T ... who catches a stray on his upcoming track produced by Kanye West!!!

