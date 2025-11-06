Consequence Says Streamers Are on Top, So Kai Cenat Doesn't Need to Know Legends

Streamers Are Running The Game Right Now

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Deon Cole had the internet debating after he called out Kai Cenat for gleefully knowing Black celebrities when he was hired to stream at this year's BET Awards ... an inevitable part of the game, according to Consequence!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Consequence leaving Prada on Rodeo Drive, Wednesday afternoon, and the veteran rapper tells us he's experienced Kai and his BFF Rakai's cluelessness firsthand when they tried to write off his son, Caiden The Crownholder, as just the "rapping n***a" and not the artist who's burning up TikTok!!!

Deon Cole to Kai Cenat: Knowing the legends/celebs is part of the job. Stop using your age as an excuse! #Disrespectful



Cole reacts after meeting Kai at the BET Awards and barely being acknowledged after he spoke to him



🎥: @DrinkChamps https://t.co/jOLQj8Kh2Q pic.twitter.com/6uKmXGSVnE — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 5, 2025 @Glock_Topickz

Deon's words resonated with many ... and Cons, being from the true school and all, gets the issue, but seeing that the wave has switched to streaming and clout-chasing, there's not much anyone can do about it. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Speaking of BET, we ask Cons about the canceled Hip Hop Awards in favor of "Love & Hip Hop" continuing to be the face of the network.

Ari Lennox’s IG story is just Joe Budden getting punched by Consequence on loop 😂 pic.twitter.com/GG0JQsxAmw — T. Ocellus 👁️ (@Less_HumbleTeej) April 10, 2024 @Less_HumbleTeej

We asked the right guy ... but when you can't throw stones in glass houses, you keep quiet!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.