Consequence Previews Kanye-Produced Song, Shares POV On Michael Che at 'SNL'

BUT HERE'S HOW THAT 'SNL' SHOWDOWN REALLY WENT DOWN

Play video content TMZ.com

Consequence was caught smack dab in the middle of that tense 2018 "Saturday Night Live" showdown between Kanye West and Michael Che that went viral earlier today, and tells TMZ Hip Hop exactly how HE REMEMBERS things went down!!!

Kanye's longtime collaborator admits Friday was the first time he's seen the footage from the unfiltered "In Whose Name?" documentary that's currently in theaters, but does admit the fiery clip of Ye barking at his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, with the wrath of a titan, touched him a bit.

Play video content

Cons calls the clip "gut-wrenching" but urges fans not to forget we're all human, without necessarily excusing Ye's behavior.

At the time, Ye was still adapting to his medical diagnosis and Cons reveals there was even an in-camp discussion on whether he should wear the MAGA hat on "SNL" to begin with.

But once he realized Che was seriously pressing Ye for telling the audience he was "bullied" for wearing the hat, Cons says he was compelled to intervene.

After all, Cons' son, Caiden The Crownholder, and Kourtney Kardashian's kids were all backstage, and he couldn't risk having any shenanigans go down.

Play video content TMZ.com

The clips even predate Cons' own battle and triumph with Lupus, and he throws his dentist at the time under the bus for not having him look like a king from Queens, but credits his updated look to having a Black dentist who understands his aesthetic.

Filmmaker Nico Ballesteros followed them around for 7 years and while a lot has happened since then but naturally, Cons and Ye are still going strong in friendship and the studio.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cons has an album titled "I Work For Me" dropping in 2 weeks, and he's let TMZ Hip Hop here the first taste of his newest collab, "Come With Me," with Ye on the production boards!!!