Kanye West Explodes on Kris Jenner, Confronted by Michael Che in Documentary

Kanye West's "In Whose Name?" third-person documentary is in theaters today, and it's giving viewers a glimpse into how volcanic his last few years have been ... including how things got bad between him and his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner!!!

In one clip, obtained by TMZ, Ye is filmed crashing out on Kris in an explosive shouting match over the megastar rapper's public perception when he was hospitalized back in 2016.

Kris told Ye it didn't matter what the internet peanut gallery thought ... prompting a temper tantrum from him on the spot, repeatedly screaming, "It does matter!" in her face.

The film documents the life and times of Ye from 2018 to 2024 and also goes behind the scenes of his 2018 appearance on "SNL" when he proudly donned the red Donald Trump MAGA hat.

Ye told the TV cameras he was "bullied" for wearing the political firecracker, but longtime 'SNL' cast member and "Weekend Update" cohost Michael Che confronted him backstage after the episode.

Che told Ye he was "foul" for throwing them under the bus in the last minute and expressed his disappointment ... as he saw "The College Dropout" as a superhero for the Black community.

Ye's rapper ace Consequence can be seen breaking up the situation before tensions got too high.