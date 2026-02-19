Quinton Aaron Says His 'Spiritual Wife' Tried to Kill Him, She Denies It

My 'Spiritual Wife' Tried to Kill Me ...

Quinton Aaron's split is getting messier ... because he's convinced his "spiritual wife" Margarita Aaron tried to kill him ... though she claims he's full of it.

We received a statement from "The Blind Side" actor Thursday ... and, he explains to us Margarita lied to him by not admitting she's legally married to someone else. Quinton says he's already told family, close friends and hospital staff he doesn't want to speak to or see her.

Quinton's convinced Margarita "was trying to take [him] out" ... adding he feels he Margarita is Satanic. He plans to focus on his recovery, faith, family and career moving forward.

Margarita tells us point-blank she never tried to kill Quinton, because she loves the guy ... and, she says she's even pushed him to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

Quinton has a history of health problems, Margarita argues ... adding she met him in a hospital -- so, his latest hospitalization isn't her fault.

Margarita tells us she's a spiritual woman of God ... and, "If anything came from ‘spirits’ or ‘satanic’ it’s from Quinton’s side of the family."

As for already being legally married ... Margarita tells us Quinton knew that was a possibility -- because she says he knew her estranged husband refuses to sign the divorce papers.

We broke the story ... Quinton suffered a spinal stroke recently which landed him in the hospital ... where Margarita misrepresented herself as his wife to medical staff -- claiming the two got "spiritually married."